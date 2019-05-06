DIC Asset (DIC) PT Set at €10.20 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.43 ($12.13).

ETR DIC opened at €9.80 ($11.40) on Friday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a twelve month high of €10.72 ($12.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.32. The stock has a market cap of $691.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

