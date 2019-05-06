Deutsche Bank Trims ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Target Price to GBX 113

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 113 ($1.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price (down previously from GBX 192 ($2.51)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 143.45 ($1.87) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Rick Anderson purchased 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

