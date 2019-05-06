Destination Wealth Management Invests $41,000 in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.71 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.41.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

