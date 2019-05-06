Dermira (DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DERM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dermira from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dermira in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Dermira in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 104,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,158. The stock has a market cap of $549.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 309.23% and a negative net margin of 523.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dermira by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 298,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

