DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.65.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.