Delek US (DK) Trading 7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.53. 3,190,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,373,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 3.52%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $408,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

