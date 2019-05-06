It is not.

The most important opposition Labour Party agonized about whether to back a European Union membership referendum in a European Parliament election that is currently occurring in only over just three weeks. Its decision: possibly.

That says that the party will support a referendum, but only if it can’t have its alternatives of a national election or an improved Brexit divorce deal.

A longtime writer of the EU, labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, considers backing a fresh referendum that could reverse the choice to render the bloc would cost Labour votes in pro-Brexit areas of the nation.

But a lot of Labour members and lawmakers want the celebration to take a stance. Lawmaker Jess Phillips said Labour would”get a drubbing” in forthcoming elections if it did not appeal to voters who wish to stay in the EU.

Mike Gapes, a legislator who stopped Labour earlier this year to combine the pro-EU party Change UK, accused his former party of peddling”crap” that they could think of a much better Brexit compared to the Conservatives.

“It’s been intolerable watching Labour struggle over the chains of the contradictions of their European policies,” Gapes said. “It is clear that large, influential areas of the Labour leadership will not oppose Brexit.”

The issue is coming to a head since Britain appears set to take part in the May 23-26 elections to the European Parliament that occur in all EU states.

The bloc has contributed Britain before Oct. 31 to ratify the Brexit agreement or leave the bloc with no bargain to smooth the way. Most economists feel that a no-deal Brexit would plunge Britain into recession as habits checks take effect at U.K. ports and tariffs are imposed on commerce between the U.K. and also the EU.

After failing to persuade many lawmakers from her own Party to encourage Brexit deal, talks opened earlier this month together with Labour. Both parties say the discussions have been”constructive,” but they remain divided on how close an economic connection to seek together with the EU later Brexit.

The government resisted the concept, asserting that accepting EU tariff rules would stop trade deals being struck by Britain across the globe.