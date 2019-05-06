Daseke (DSKE) versus DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (DSSI) Head-To-Head Review

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daseke and DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 4 0 3.00 DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Daseke currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.23%. DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.61 billion 0.22 -$5.19 million $0.64 8.61 DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daseke.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke -0.32% 4.84% 1.41% DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daseke beats DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials. It also provides industrial warehousing space. As of March 8, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH

There is no company description available for Diamond S Shipping Inc.

