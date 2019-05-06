Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,926,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $140,160.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $123,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $113,800.00.

TRUP stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $34.13. 283,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,177. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,137.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

