DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (DSEEY) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S earned a news sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.47.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

