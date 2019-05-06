DA Davidson Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,899,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after buying an additional 943,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after buying an additional 326,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,846,000 after buying an additional 278,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,120,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,382,000 after buying an additional 274,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

