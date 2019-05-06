D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,967 shares of company stock worth $60,721,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $128.90 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $92.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $992.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

