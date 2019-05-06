Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 334.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM opened at $6.86 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/cwm-llc-raises-holdings-in-mfs-municipal-income-trust-mfm.html.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.