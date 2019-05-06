Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($2.87). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-takes-position-in-office-properties-income-trust-opi.html.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.