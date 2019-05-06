Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 7,967 Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

