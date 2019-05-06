Cubic (CUB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.01.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $59.68 on Friday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,956,000 after purchasing an additional 626,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,466,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cubic by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cubic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

