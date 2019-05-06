Critical Contrast: aTyr Pharma (LIFE) versus Ablynx (ABLYF)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -80.04% -53.25% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($1.15) -0.54 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $1.18, suggesting a potential upside of 90.83%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Ablynx.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Ablynx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings. It is also developing ATYR1940, a therapeutic candidate based on a protein naturally secreted from muscle for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and duchenne muscular dystrophy. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to advance neuropilin-2 biology and therapeutic opportunities for ATYR1923. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.