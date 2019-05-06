Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2,666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 196.7%.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $835.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

