Credit Acceptance (CACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Acceptance’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results were driven by rise in revenues and lower credit costs. Increase in finance charges, higher interest rates and rise in consumer loans are expected to aid revenue growth. Improvement in dealer enrollments and active dealers (despite tough competition) will support profitability. Moreover, an efficient share repurchase program reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, elevated expenses, mainly due to higher compensation and marketing costs, are expected to hurt bottom line to an extent. Also, deterioration of asset quality remains a major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CACC. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $407.67.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $497.50 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,095,000. RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,994,000. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

