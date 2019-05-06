Creative Planning Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $495,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,784,785.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 66,983 shares valued at $5,617,828. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

