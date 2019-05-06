Creative Planning Grows Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Creative Planning raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCutchen Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock opened at $320.28 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $243.01 and a 1-year high of $320.84.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

