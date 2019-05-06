Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Aphria Inc (APHA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aphria were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $15,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $10,301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 3.66.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Cormark set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Aphria Inc (APHA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/creative-planning-boosts-holdings-in-aphria-inc-apha.html.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.