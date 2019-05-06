Cream (CRM) Market Cap Reaches $59,282.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $59,282.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.02083451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00442038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00014143 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007369 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

