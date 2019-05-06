Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Wesco Aircraft (WAIR)

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wesco Aircraft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Wesco Aircraft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 81.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 1,676,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 520,781 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

