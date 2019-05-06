Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.45 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

