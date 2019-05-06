Corsa Coal (CSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Corsa Coal stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Corsa Coal has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and a PE ratio of 38.18.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

