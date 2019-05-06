In a narrative May 6 about a funeral at Denmark, The Associated Press reported that more than 350 people were killed in the Easter Sunday bombings. Sri Lanka has lowered the death toll to over 250 on those bombings killed although that was an estimate.

HELSINKI A funeral service was held for the 3 kids of a business tycoon who were murdered during the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka in Denmark.

Anders Holch Povlsen, the owner of this Bestseller clothes chain, comforted his wife, Anne, and their living daughter, Astrid, as three flower-covered coffins have been pulled from hearses in Aarhus Cathedral.

The family was staying at the Shangri-La Hotel from the capital of Colombo when it was assaulted. Sri Lanka officials say over 250 people died in the Easter bombings.

Saturday members of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen along with the Danish royal family attended the service that was emotional.

Holch Povlsen is the owner of this Bestseller clothing chain, the biggest shareholder of fashion retailer ASOS and the biggest private landowner in Scotland.