CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,762,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 949,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 81,519 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR opened at $113.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $208,906.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $270,191.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,525,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $3,614,083. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.91.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

