Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. Corelogic posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $152,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,167,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 97,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,052,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 148,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.