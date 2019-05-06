Cooper-Standard (CPS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CPS stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

