Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,119,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,177,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,595,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,265,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/convergence-investment-partners-llc-invests-1-91-million-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-stock.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.