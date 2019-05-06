Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Shares of AMP opened at $147.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/convergence-investment-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.