Contrasting DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (DNLMY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.07 billion 2.66 $282.00 million $1.38 16.59 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.41 billion 1.57 $98.73 million $0.54 20.37

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products. The Generics segment develops and sells approximately 100 oral and other non-injectable generic products for oncology and pain management, as well as respiratory, nasal spray, suspension, liquid solution, and high-containment areas. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, and markets branded generics and in-licensed products, such as anti-infective products, as well as chronic therapeutic categories comprising cardiovascular, diabetes, CNS, and oncology products. The company also manufactures plastic specialized medicinal sterile containers and APIs; and conducts bio-equivalency studies. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

