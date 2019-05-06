Contrasting Akers Biosciences (AKER) & Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Akers Biosciences has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences $1.67 million 6.11 -$10.85 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 5.74 -$12.69 million ($3.61) -1.20

Akers Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achieve Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akers Biosciences and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences -651.26% -121.41% -100.32% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -96.59% -79.41%

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Akers Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The company's pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Check', a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has a license agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

