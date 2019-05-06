Constellation Software (CSU) Given New C$1,300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$930.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. raised shares of Constellation Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,000.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,150.00.

CSU stock opened at C$1,167.54 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$814.32 and a 12 month high of C$1,210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.54.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$11.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$9.54 by C$2.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 38.3499981770004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

