Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $148.19 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

