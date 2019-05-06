Compass Minerals International (CMP) Given a $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.02.

NYSE:CMP opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard S. Grant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

