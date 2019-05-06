Commercial National Financial (CNAF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.47. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.