Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 247.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 106.6% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.14 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

In other Comerica news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

