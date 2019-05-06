Colrain Capital LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,580,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747,954 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,087,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,110,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

