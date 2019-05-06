Coherent (COHR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coherent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Coherent stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,477. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.11 million. Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coherent by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 9.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 88,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

