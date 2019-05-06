Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,967,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,704,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,033,000 after acquiring an additional 404,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,704,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,033,000 after acquiring an additional 404,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after acquiring an additional 914,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,770. The stock has a market cap of $690.53 million, a PE ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

