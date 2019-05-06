CMS Energy Co. (CMS) VP Glenn P. Barba Sells 8,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,097.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

