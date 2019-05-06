Clorox (CLX) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a twelve month low of $115.74 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Clorox by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

