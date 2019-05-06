Clarus Securities Weighs in on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,849,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

