C&J Energy Services (CJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect C&J Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C&J Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $14.11 on Monday. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $931.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

