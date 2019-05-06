Civitas (CIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00075193 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00041840 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000368 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001450 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 286% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

