Citigroup Raises Equinix (EQIX) Price Target to $527.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $508.00 to $527.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.38.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $476.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $479.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $734,669.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,175,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,952,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 218,971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,354,000 after acquiring an additional 112,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

