Citigroup Analysts Give CME Group (CME) a $202.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CME. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.71.

CME opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 52-week low of $155.75 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $420,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

