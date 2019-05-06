Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 39.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 67.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.42. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

